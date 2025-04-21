Bianca Censori makes daring return to social media

In the wake of meeting Kanye West, Bianca Censori took to social media and left little to the imagination.

In the post, the Yeezy architect appears to be in a swimming pool, while her head was not showing, but what caught fans' attention was her outfit, which became see-through due to water.

Before the post, there were reports there had been tensions between Ye and Bianca, especially after the former shared multiple offensive tweets on social media.

For example, the Donda hitmaker recently released a track, BIANCA, in which he claimed his wife had "ran away" after she tried to have the troubled star "committed."

"Bianca, I just want you to come back/Come back to me/I know what I did to make you mad," he rapped.

"She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted/Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep/I really don’t know where she’s at,” the 48-year-old spitted bars.