SZA's almost onstage mishap on tour opening with Kendrick Lamar

SZA was performing ​​'Diamond Boy (DTM)' in Minneapolis on Saturday

Lifestyle News Desk
April 21, 2025

SZA almost took a fall during the opening night of her Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar.

The 35-year-old singer was performing Diamond Boy (DTM) from her 2024 album Lana on Saturday when she tripped on the stage.

A video has been circulating online ever since, showing SZA attempting choreography with one of her dancers on the Minneapolis stage.

The singer can then be seen lifting her leg to drape it over the dancer’s thigh, to which the dancer stumbled and nearly dropped her.

As SZA leaned into the dance move with her arm around the dancer's shoulders, the singer immediately stepped forward and caught herself before falling on the stage.

She quickly regained composure after a beat and carried on with the dancing as if nothing had happened.

The Not Beauty founder hasn't addressed the near-accident on social media as of now.

SZA and Lamar’s tour will make stops in cities including Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Detroit. International dates include Germany, Spain, Italy, and Spain, among others. 

