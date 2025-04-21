 
Teddi Mellencamp celebrates holiday with kids despite stage 4 cancer fight

The reality star is mom to three children: Dove, Cruz, and Slate

April 21, 2025

Teddi Mellencamp set aside her health battle for a moment to celebrate Easter with her kids

Despite her stage 4 cancer fight, the reality star put her heart and soul into the holiday celebrations with her two youngest children, Dove, five, and Cruz, 10.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star documented a few bits of her day on Sunday by starting off her morning with cuddling with Dove.

"Happy Easter. Morning Snuggles," she captioned the sweet snap with her daughter.

As the day kicked of with snuggles, there was a sweet surpsise knocked at the doo,r which comes with an Easter Bunny, who gave Dove and Cruz a basket filled with goodies for both of them.

Mellencamp uploaded the video of the sweet moments with her kids on her Stories and also posted a picture with the Easter bunny along her kids while sitting on a sofa.

In addition to Dove and Cruz, Mellencamp is also mom to 12-year-old Slate, whom she shares with estranged husband Edwin Arroyave.

The Next Level star, who was diagnosed with stage four cancer in February and given a “50/50” chance at surviving by doctors, recently opened up about how her health scare is taking a toll on her children.

"I'm like, 'I don't think that you understand like the debilitating pain that I feel some days thinking about the fact that like my kids," she told Entertainment Tonight, adding, "My kids are young. I mean, I remember one day in the hospital, I was like, ‘I feel like today might be Dove's birthday,' and Edwin’s like, 'It is. It’s her party today that you planned.'"

