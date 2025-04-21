Kristen Stewart ties the knot with Dylan Meyer in private ceremony

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are married!

The Twilight actress exchanged vows with the XOXO star in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 20, after obtaining a marriage license at the courthouse.

As per TMZ, the couple said “I do” at home in front of an intimate group of loved ones, including pal Ashley Benson.

For those unversed, Kristen and Dylan got engaged in 2021. That year, during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Kristen revealed she was the one who proposed to Dylan.

"It's not a given that I would be the one, you know what I mean? Like, with two girls, you never know, like, who's going to fulfill what weird f------ gender role thing and we don't do that or think about it in those terms," explained the 35-year-old.

"So I was like, 'Wait, well, I'm not the one for sure.' And so I was kind of joking for a bit, like, 'No, I want to be the one to propose, like, I want to be proposed to' and then she just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f------ so cute," added Kristen.