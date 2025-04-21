Sarah Ferguson delights fans with sweet message after Easter appearance

Sarah Ferguson shared a cheerful Easter message on her social media following her joint public appearance with Prince Andrew at the royal family’s Easter service.

The Duke and Duchess of York joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other senior royals at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on April 20.

Following her surprising appearance, Fergie dropped a sweet wish on Instagram to wish her fans and followers on Easter.

Dropping a joyful throwback photo of herself smiling while riding a bicycle, she penned, "Happy Easter to all!”

“May your day be filled with love, laughter, and a little bit of chocolate,” she added.

Speaking of Fergie’s Easter appearance, body language expert Judi James said that Ferguson seems to be “back in the fold.”

"As Andrew darted off, supplying the furtive aspect of the outing, Fergie looked almost back to her animated and energised best,” James told The Express.

"Fergie greeted the clergyman like a royal and engaged him in conversation but there was a moment when he turned back to Anne and Fergie looked a little lost and isolated again until she was joined by her daughters [Beatrice and Eugenie]."