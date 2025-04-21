In pictures: Remembering Pope Francis through the lens

Pope Francis’ death marks end of an era that was both challenging and transformative for Church

The world is mourning the loss of Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, who passed away on Monday. He had just shifted to Vatican after recovering from a serious bout of double pneumonia.

Known for his tireless efforts to reform the Church and his compassionate stance on global issues, Pope Francis’ death marks the end of an era that was both challenging and transformative for the institution.

The Vatican confirmed the death in a video statement, highlighting the pontiff’s legacy as one of deep faith, humility, and service to humanity.

Lets have a look at some key moments in his life:

Undated picture taken in Buenos Aires, released by Clarin ' s journalist Sergio Rubin, of the then child Jorge Mario Bergoglio. — AFP

Picture taken in 1973 and released by Clarin's journalist Sergio Rubin, of the then priest Jorge Mario Bergoglio. — AFP

Handout photo released by San Lorenzo football club press service of Argentinian cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio's club membership ID card. — AFP

Pope Francis stands up at the end of a prayer vigil on the occasion of the Jubilee of Divine Mercy at St Peter's square in Vatican on April 2, 2016. — AFP

Pope Francis (C) poses for a selfie as he meets young people at the Major Seminar in Daejeon, on August 15, 2014. — AFP

Pope Francis walks past a crucifix, during a weekly general audience at St Peter's square in Vatican on November 16, 2016. — AFP

Pope Francis salutes the crowd as he arrives for his general audience in St Peter's square at the Vatican on November 6, 2013. — AFP

Pope Francis drinks Mate while arriving for his weekly general audience in Saint Peter's square in Vatican on October 12, 2016. — AFP

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives for a weekly general audience at St Peter's square in Vatican on April 5, 2017. — AFP

Pope Francis prays with priests at the end of a limited public audience at the San Damaso courtyard in The Vatican on September 30, 2020. — AFP

Pope Francis speaks at Independence Hall in Philadelphia on September 26, 2015. — AFP

Pope Francis delivers his address at the Theatre of the University Cultural Centre in Singapore on September 12, 2024. — AFP

Pope Francis brings a white rose to the Virgin Mary during his weekly general audience at St Peter's square at the Vatican on December 9, 2015. — AFP

Pope Francis gestures as he gives his blessing during a visit to an internally displaced people camp at St. Saviour parish in Bangui on November 29, 2015. — AFP

Pope Francis censes as he leads mass at Nicosia's main football stadium, in the Cypriot capital Nicosia, Europe's last divided capital, on December 3, 2021. — AFP

Pope Francis smiles at the faithful from the Popemobile in Santiago, on January 15, 2018. — AFP

Pope Francis walks towards the platform to preside over a moment of prayer on the sagrato of St Peter's Basilica, the platform at the top of the steps immediately in front of the facade of the Church, to be concluded with the Pope giving the Urbi et orbi Blessing, at the Vatican on March 27, 2020. — AFP

Pope Francis (C) releases a dove as a symbol of peace during a meeting with Chaldean community at the Catholic Church of St Simon Bar Sabbae in Tbilisi, on September 30, 2016. — AFP

Pope Francis attends the celebration of the Way of the Cross on Good Friday at the Colosseum in Rome on March 29, 2013. — AFP

Pope Francis addresses the joint session of Congress in Washington, DC on September 24, 2014. — AFP

Pope emeritus Benedict XVI (L) speaks with Pope Francis during a papal mass for elderly people at St Peter's square at the Vatican on September 28, 2014. — AFP

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he appears at the balcony to deliver his Christmas Urbi et Orbi blessing in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican on December 25, 2022. — AFP

Pope Francis waves to the crowd from the popemobile after the Easter mass, at St Peter's square in the Vatican on April 20, 2025. — AFP

This photo taken and handout on April 20, 2025 by The Vatican Media shows Pope Francis at the main balcony of St Peter's basilica during the Urbi et Orbi message and blessing to the city and the world as part of Easter celebrations, in The Vatican. — AFP

This photo taken and handout on April 20, 2025 by The Vatican Media shows Pope Francis at the main balcony of St Peter's basilica during the Urbi et Orbi message and blessing to the city and the world as part of Easter celebrations, in The Vatican. — AFP

Thumbnail image by AFP — Pope Francis brings a white rose to the Virgin Mary during his weekly general audience at St Peter's square at the Vatican on December 9, 2015.

Header image by AFP — Pope Francis walks past a crucifix, during a weekly general audience at St Peter's square in Vatican on November 16, 2016.