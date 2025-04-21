King Charles releases heartbreaking statement on death of Pope Francis

King Charles has released a heartbreaking and emotional statement on the death of Pope Francis, who died on Monday aged 88.

The palace, on behalf of the monarch, shared the statement on social media handles with caption, “The King’s message following the death of Pope Francis.”

King Charles message reads, “My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis. Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry.”

Paying tribute to the Pope, the monarch says, “His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others.”

Referring to their recent meeting during King Charles Italy visit, the monarch says “the Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month.”

“We send our most heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve and to the countless people around the world who, inspired by his life.”

Earlier, Pope Francis and King Charles had previously unannounced meeting at the Vatican on April 10 during monarch's state visit to Italy.