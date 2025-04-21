Sarah Ferguson pays touching tribute to Pope Francis

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has paid a touching tribute to Pope Francis, who died on Monday aged 88.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother shared a photo of the Pope and said, “No better example of total humility in kindness and compassion.

“Thank you for leading us not just with words, but with your unwavering service to humanity.”

Pope Francis, an energetic reformer who inspired widespread devotion from Catholics but riled traditionalists, died on Monday aged 88, according to AFP.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, it is with deep sorrow that I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," said Cardinal Kevin Farrell in the statement published by the Vatican on its Telegram channel, as per the AFP.

"This morning at 7:35 am (0535 GMT) the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father.

"His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church."

Francis had come close to dying twice earlier this year while suffering from pneumonia.

He spent 38 days in hospital before he was released on March 23.

On Sunday he wished the crowds on Saint Peter´s Square a "Happy Easter" as he waved and in his traditional "Urbi et Orbi" ("To the City and the World") benediction he called for freedom of thought and tolerance.