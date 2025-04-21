 
'Desperate' Jessica Simpson 'throwing herself at guys' including Marvel star

Jessica Simpson is back in the dating pool after splitting from husband Eric Johnson

Lifestyle News Desk
April 21, 2025

Jessica Simpson is itching to get back in the dating pool after her split from husband Eric Johnson, but her pals worry she may make a mistake as she chases Jeremy Renner and others.

"...They get that she wants to have fun, but she's not being smart about it," a mole said about Jessica, per Radar Online.

Following her separation, the 44-year-old dropped a fire emoji in the comments on Renner’s shirtless picture.

The Hawkeye star responded by liking her comment.

However, the mole said the Marvel star isn’t the only one Jessica is interested in.

"Guys have been flooding her DMs on social media and she's talking to many of them. She's on a mission to sow her wild oats, which is fine, as long as it's within reason. But her friends are concerned because she has a highly addictive personality and she's throwing herself at guys and about to go on a tear,” the tipster added.

"They remember the last time she went crazy on men. It wasn't a pretty picture. Now she's a mother of three and she's coming across as a desperate floozy. The fear is she'll wind up getting hurt," the mole explained.

Jessica Simpson was married to Eric Johnson for ten years and share three children.

