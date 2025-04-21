Kim Kardashian to appear in court after Easter with family

Kim Kardashian is set to appear in court following Easter celebrations with family.

The SKIMS founder’s court appearance will be due to a high-profile trial of “grandpa robbers.”

For those unaware, Kim was robbed at a luxury hotel in Paris in October 2016 by masked men. The reality TV star was robbed of jewels worth millions, including a diamond ring given to her by now-ex Kanye West. Hence, the robbery was labelled as the “heist of the century.”

In total, Kim was robbed of jewelry worth an estimated at 10 million euros ($11.4 million at current rates).

As per Kim’s lawyer Michael Rhodes, she will testify in person at the trial, which will begin on April 28 while the Kardashians star will take stand on May 31.

Moreover, the group of suspects, called the “grandpa robbers” will go on trial at the end of April.

It is worth mentioning that the sister of Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian was also at the same hotel but at the time of the robbery she was at the club.