SZA manages tour opening blunder

SZA just made a narrow escape!

The 35-year-old singer almost fell during the opening night of her Grand National Tour, which she is on, with her frequent collaborator, the iconic rapper, Kendrick Lamar.

As the duo kicked off their tour on April 19, at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, a fan-recorded video showed the All The Stars singer trying to dance with one of her dancers while singing Diamond Boy (DTM) from her album, Lana.

SZA could be seen lifting her leg to wrap it around the dancer’s thigh but the performer stumbled and almost dropped the R&B sensation.

She leaned into the choreography with her arm around the dancer’s shoulders, stepped forward and balanced herself before she fell.

The Kill Bill hitmaker displayed utmost professionalism as she stabilized herself after a single beat and continued to dance as if nothing happened.

SZA is yet to address this officially via her social media, whether the disbalancing hurt her or not. Currently the clip available on her Instagram is a fan-recorded video that has the text: “It feels illegal to be this close to SZA."

Tagging her fitness coach, Taylor Petty, she reposted the video from her night in Minneapolis and captioned it: "Shoutout to my trainer these cameras a lil close."