 
Geo News

Will Prince Edward get the nod over William in King's pending decision?

King Charles has to decide who will represent him at the Pope's funeral

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 21, 2025

Will Prince Edward get the nod over William in Kings pending decision?

King Charles and Queen Camilla on Monday paid tribute to Pope Francis after it was announced that the pontiff died at the age of 88, days after the royal couple met him during their official visit to Italy.

While the Buckingham Palace has not officially announced which member of the royal family would attend the funeral, speculations are already doing the rounds on the names who might attend the funeral on the king's behalf.

British journalist Rebecca English said on X, formerly Twitter, that "Officials waiting to learn of the Pope’s funeral intentions and if Heads of States or their representatives (most likely Prince William) will be invited."

Some people are speculating that Prince Edward or Duchess Sophie might represent the royal family at the funeral. 

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, had attended the state funeral for former Italian President Giorgio Napolitano in Rome in 2023.

Edward represented the British Royal Family at the state funeral of former US President Jimmy Carter in January.

However, according to certain journalists, the King or his heir would be more likely attendees given Pope Francis's stature.

No date has yet been set for the funeral of Pope Francis.

