Nick Jonas gets honest about his silent health battle

Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas has just turned to social media with a personal health admission that is tugging at heartstrings all over social media.

The news has been shared to Instagram and has come as part of a sponsorship with major glucose monitoring brand, Dexcom, known for helping diabetics keep their blood sugar levels in check.

The post not only included a series of images, animated and one photographed of Nick wearing one of the glucose monitors on his arm, but the rest of the images showcased him and his brothers while on stage, or in the recording studio making music.

However that is not all because one image showcased sterile room where someone was sitting atop a doctor’s medical bed.

The caption on the other end of the post offered more insights into the singer’s journey and reads, “After my type 1 diabetes diagnosis at 13, it felt like someone was shutting the door on my dreams.”

But “now, stepping back on the Broadway stage, I wish that I could go back and tell my younger self that everything turns out better than I could ever imagine.”

Because “I know that diabetes can’t hold me back” he also added.

According to Nick, “Having access to my glucose levels right on my phone or Apple Watch*, along with the ability to share** this information directly with my family and team has transformed the way I manage diabetes.”

Before concluding, he also added that his monitoring device has “empowered me with the knowledge I need to control my diabetes and accomplish more than my 13-year-old self ever dreamed possible.”