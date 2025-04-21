George R. R. Martin calls ‘Game of Thrones' story a ‘curse'

George R. R. Martin, the brains behind the world of Game of Thrones just called the fictional story a “curse.”

The popular author stated that completing the long-awaited upcoming part of his A Song of Fire and Ice series is actually a pain for him.

After over a decade since the release of the last book, A Dance With Dragons, back in 2011, many have speculated when the sixth book of the series will come out, with it originally having been scheduled for a 2015 launch.

“The books are what I’m going to make them. And, I think the one I’m writing is coming pretty well, but I wish it would come faster,” Martin said, as per NME.

Meanwhile speaking to Time, in a more recent update, giving his fans a perspective over the much-delayed release, he said:

“That’s the curse of my life. There’s no doubt Winds of Winter is 13 years late. I’m still working on it. I have periods where I make progress and then other things divert my attention and suddenly, I have a deadline for one of the HBO shows, I have something else to do.”

“I swear, I opened a bookstore and people say, ‘Why is George R.R. Martin opening a bookstore when he should be writing Winds of Winter?’ I don’t actually work in the bookstore, you know,” he further added.

The most popular and successful adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s universe is the HBO series, Game of Thrones, the same name of the first book in the series, with its running time being from 2011 to 2019.

Its prequel series is titled House of The Dragon, which began airing in 2022 and another prequel series, A Knight of The Seven Kingdoms, is set to premiere this year.