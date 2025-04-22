Vatican says Pope Francis died of stroke and heart failure

Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience at the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, December 14, 2022. — Reuters

Pope Francis died of a stroke that led to a coma and irreversible heart failure, according to a death certificate released Monday by the Vatican, AFP reported.

The 88-year-old pontiff passed away at 7:35 am local time in his apartment at the Santa Marta residence.

Nearly a month before his death, Francis had been released from a five-week hospital stay, during which he battled double pneumonia. The death certificate cites “cerebral stroke, coma, irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse” as the causes of death.

The Vatican document, signed by Professor Andrea Arcangeli, head of health for Vatican City, also revealed previously undisclosed health issues.

In addition to pneumonia, Francis had suffered from arterial hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, and multiple bronchiectases—chronic damage to the airways.

His deteriorating health had been of concern in recent months, with respiratory issues contributing to a sharp decline. The Vatican had not previously made public the extent of his underlying conditions.