Robert Pattinson walks hand in hand with fiancee Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are parents to a one-year-old baby girl

Lifestyle News Desk
April 22, 2025

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse stepped out for a stroll in nice Spring weather

On Monday, April 21, the pair was seen enjoying the blooming season in New York City while holding hands, as per pictures shared by Daily Mail.

The couple kept their outfit casual as Pattinson was spotted wearing a green puff jacket over a dark blue shirt and a pair of jeans.

The 3-year-old singer and actress donned a dark brown jacket over a blue shirt and wore a pair of white jeans. She completed her look with black shades and a black purse.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple has been dating since 2018 and made their first red carpet debut in 2022

The news of their engagement first came in late 2023, one month before Waterhouse revealed her pregnancy.

Pattinson and Waterhouse are also parents to a one-year-old daughter, whom they welcomed last year in March, whose name is yet to be revealed.

