Andrew Garfield reveals how Spider-Man's return would be like

Andrew Garfield made a surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home' 2021

Lifestyle News Desk
April 22, 2025

Andrew Garfield reveals how Spider-Man's return would be like

Andrew Garfield has opened up about his plan to join the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he candidly discussed what he 'expects' from his return to the franchise.

“It would have to be very weird, I would like to do something very strange. Something very unique, and offbeat and surprising,” the Hollywood actor said.

In 2021, Garfield and Tobey Maguire surprised their fans by reprising their role as superheroes in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the movie, when MJ, played by Zendaya, and Ned Leeds, portrayed by Jacob Batalon, were finding Tom Holland’s portrayal Spider-Man, they mistakenly opened the door of a different universe and welcomed two other Spider-Men.

Moreover, Garfield explained that it would need the kind of ‘the creative freedom’ they have with the animated ‘Spider-Verse’ movies.

Previously, the We Live In Time actor also told Esquire magazine the same and admitted that he would be overjoyed to return in the movie if the character’s storyline brings the joy.

“For sure, I would 100% come back if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into,” he concluded by saying.

