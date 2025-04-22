Meghan Markle addresses ‘As Ever' name fumble for the first time

Meghan Markle has finally addressed all the questions experts and criticis have had about her pivot from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever, for the branding of her luxury lifestyle brand.

For those unversed, Meghan moved away from selling her products like honey, breakfast mixes, and jam under the initial name when she faced a copyright issue because of the geographical mention of her neighborhood in the Santa Barbara area, which is also called American Riviera.

She got honest about everything during episode three for Confessions of a Female Founder podcast by Lemonada Media, with Highbrow Hippie’s Kadi Lee.

Recalling how long her journey was to get to As Ever, Meghan said, “I had secured As Ever as a name in 2022 and then as everything started to evolve last year, and bringing in a partner the size that it was, and it was just so interesting, because do you remember I said 'I like American Riviera as an umbrella', and then to be able to have verticals beneath it and maybe have the 'orchard' really small.”

“But when that's not feasible suddenly it became this word salad,” she admitted.

And “I didn't love that so much," she recalled but added, "and I said 'Well okay let's go back to the thing that I've always loved, let's use the name that I protected for a reason, that had been under wraps, and then we were able to focus in the quiet and put our heads down and build on something that no one was sniffing around to even see about."

All in all, "it was really, really helpful to have that quiet period,” she also chimed in to say before concluding that portion of the talk.

For those unversed, this is the third episode of the podcast and in the first two, Meghan had on people like Grils Who Code’s Reshma Saujani as well as Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd.