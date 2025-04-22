Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Kate Middleton, Prince William after snub

Kensington Palace has made a big announcement about Kate Middleton and Prince William after they skipped the royal family's traditional Easter Sunday gathering, a decision that some are characterizing as a deliberate snub.

Royal expert Rebecca English took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared Kensington Palace announcement.

She tweeted, “NEW The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay will visit the Scottish Isles of Mull and Iona on April 29/30 to celebrate rural island communities.

“William and Catherine will visit Tobermory, a local croft, an ancient woodland and take part in outdoor learning with a local school.”

William and Kate are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland.

Rebecca added the Isle of Mull is the fourth largest island in Scotland, with a population of around 3,000 people and home to strong tourism, farming and fishing industries.

Its tiny neighbour, Iona, has a population of around just 170 people but receives around 130,000 visitors a year.

Earlier, the Prince and Princess of Wales opted to spend Easter with Kate Middleton's family rather than joining the royal gathering in Windsor.

According to a report by Hello, Prince William and Kate, joined by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, were spotted attending the service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Sunday, which is close to their country home, Anmer Hall.