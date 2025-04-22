Prince Louis, King Charles: Expert shares glimpse into their sweet bond

Prince Louis shares a sweet and adorable bond with his grandad King Charles and sees him as “Grandpa Wales” and not the King of England.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, little Louis isn’t impressed by his grandfather’s royal status and he treats him like any other grandpa.

The expert noted that Charles also enjoys spending time with his grandchildren, and that might be one reason why he’s spending more time at Windsor these days.

Speaking with The Mirror, she said, "He clearly loves his grandpa and is not at all in awe of the fact he happens to be the King.”

"I think Charles cherishes every moment he can spend with the children, and that’s possibly one reason why he spends more time at Windsor nowadays."

Back in 2022, sweet snaps of Louis in King Charles’ went viral at the Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

At the time, Louis was just four years old and getting a bit restless during the long pageant, prompting Prince William to ask his father, “Grandpa, can Louis sit on your knee?”

Charles replied, “Of course,” per Daily Mail. Later, photos from the day went viral showing Louis and Charles.