 
Geo News

Buckingham Palace finally reveals top-secret about King Charles

One royal fan said, "yet another really cool thing King Charles has been doing for decades that we didn’t know about!"

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

April 22, 2025

Buckingham Palace will host the special guests at its state rooms in summer, the officials have announced on Tuesday.

In a joint post on Instagram, the palace and Royal Collection Trust have announced that the visitors to the state rooms at Palace this summer will see the exhibition 'The King's Tour Artists' featuring over 70 works from the King’s collection, many on public display for the first time.

The post reads, “This summer, ‘The King’s Tour Artists’, a new exhibition featuring over 70 works of art from His Majesty’s own collection, will be on display for visitors to the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace.”

The announcement further says, “For the past 40 years, an artist has been personally selected by The King to accompany the travelling party on a royal overseas tour with the brief to draw or paint whatever inspired them.

“An accompanying publication, ‘The Art of Royal Travel: Journeys with The King’, will further explore and celebrate this special royal tradition.”

Commenting on the post, one royal fan said, “I won’t be able to see the exhibition but am excited about the accompanying publication! A very neat idea for an exhibition and yet another really cool thing the King has been doing for decades that we didn’t know about!”.

