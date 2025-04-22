Meghan Markle recalls hair horror after leaving royal family

Meghan Markle has made a surprising revelation during the latest episode of her new podcast, Confessions Of a Female Founder.

The third episode of the podcast, released on Tuesday, featured the wife of Prince Harry talking with guest Kadi Lee, her friend and co-owner of hair salon Highbrow Hippie in Venice, California.

The Duchess of Sussex, who met Kedi after stepping down from the royal role alongside her husband the Duke of Sussex, recalled, “So, my family had just moved to California, and we were staying in our friend's home, and because it was the pandemic, I kept ordering boxed hair dye.”

“I thought, 'I'm going to look just like she does on the box', and instead, it was this very inky, almost Elvira-esque black hair,” Meghan, who recently launched her brand As Ever, added.

However, Meghan then texted Sege, who did her hair for the wedding with Harry, for help and then he pointed her in the direction of Kadi.

Additionally, Kadi Lee also recalled meeting Meghan and Harry, saying that they greeted her with “big bear hugs” at the time. The co-owner of Highbrow Hippie shared that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave her a “warm” welcome.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on May 19, 2018 at Windsor Castle.

On the other hand, the next episode of Confessions Of a Female Founder will be released on April 29.