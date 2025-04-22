Photo: Ben Affleck to replace Angelina Jolie with Sydney Sweeney: Report

Sydney Sweeney has reportedly caught the eye of Ben Affleck.

According to the latest report of RadarOnline.com, the former husband of Jennifer Lopez has not only been left mesmerized with Sydney’s beauty but is also impressed with her intelligence.

"He's heard great things about her intelligence and business savvy through the grapevine,” claimed a source about the father of three, who is reportedly crushing on Syndey Sweeney after publicly admitting that he also admired Angelina Jolie.

“So he's very eager to meet her and see for himself," the insider remarked.

In addition to this, the source noted that Ben has been so eager to meet the Anyone But You hitmaker that she has been "making it known he's intrigued by her."

"He's been asking around and putting it out there that he wants to get an introduction," the insider remarked in conclusion.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ben has also shown his interest in seeing Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s former wife.

“Ben said that he always thought that she was very hot and has admired how she has navigated her career, he has called her smart,” a source previously told the outlet.