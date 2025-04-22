Elizabeth Hurley helps Billy Ray Cyrus move on after his ‘depressing' split

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus surprised everyone at Easter after debuting their romance.

On Instagram, the couple shared a joint post showcasing a picture of Billy kissing Elizabeth’s cheek.

Now, a source close to the model has shared with People Magazine that Elizabeth is “perfect” for Billy following his divorce from Firerose.

The source stated, “The divorce and drama put him down. It was depressing.”

“Liz is perfect for him to move on. And she won’t put up with any nonsense,” the insider added.

Billy Ray Cyrus’ romance with Elizabeth Hurley comes after his divorce from Firerose. Just after seven months of their marriage, the singer filed for divorce in May 2024.

Notably, Billy is father to daughters Miley, Noah, Brandi and sons Trace, Braison, whom he shares with ex-wife Tish Cyrus. Moreover, he also shares a son with his ex Kristen Luckey.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth was last married to Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011. She has a son, Damian Hurley, with Steve Bing, whom she dated for 13 years before calling it quits in 2000.