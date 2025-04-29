King Charles is deeply wounded by Pope Francis' passing

King Charles harboured a deep affection for Pope Francis, says an expert.



His Majesty, who met the Pope in Vatican this month, days before he passed away, felt he had a deeper connection with the holy personality.

Royal expert Russell Myers tells Mirror: “In a touching tribute to Pope Francis, the King spoke of his “care for both people and planet”, issues in which the two men from different worlds were profoundly connected.”

He adds: “The King met Pope Francis twice as Prince of Wales, and together with Queen Camilla shared a ‘very significant and special’ secret meeting with the Holy Father less than a fortnight before he died.”

The expert noticed: “Royal sources said both the King and Queen were “extremely grateful and humbled” for the audience, which the monarch echoed in his statement yesterday saying how they ‘were greatly moved’ to have been able to visit him.”

“The Pope's epitaph of helping people, while promoting the values of fairness and love for our planet, aligns with the King's ambitions for his own legacy,” he added.