King Charles antic that made Queen Camilla 'storm out of room'

King Charles and Queen Camilla uncomfortable incident with an actress laid bare

Lifestyle News Desk
April 23, 2025

King Charles once made Queen Camilla uncomfortable after heaping praises on an actress.

His Majesty could not stop talking about EastEnders star, Carli Norris’ legs, making his own wife uneasy at a gathering.

Speaking in a podcast released on Tuesday, Carli said: "Prince Charles was walking around, introducing himself to everybody and he came up to me and he shook my hand and he went 'You've got very sexy legs'. I went 'oh thank you, your highness'."

Carli, who also worked in the British soap opera Hollyoaks until 2013, added: "Apparently, Prince Charles was going on and on about my legs so much that eventually Camilla slapped her knife and fork down and said 'oh for goodness sake, Chas, will you stop going on about that gal's legs?!'

Carlie added of Camilla: “She left the room and stormed out."

The actress later added that she was invited to Buckingham Palace as one of 100 "national treasures" for the Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee.

