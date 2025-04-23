Photo: Demi Moore shares advice to her younger self: 'Make mistakes'

Demi Moore recently commented on her transformation over the years and what she would tell her younger self.

In a new interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Demi shared that she would advise her 15-year-old self “to take risks. And be fearless. And that it’s okay to make mistakes.”

Moreover, she also stated that she would want her older self “to tell me, which is take care of us. Take care of this body. Don’t take this body for granted.”

During the same chat, The Substance actress was asked to comment on her bond with her former partner, with whom she shares daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

In response, Demi admitted "that regardless of what the outside relationship has been" they "have maintained being a family in various forms.”

It is pertinent to mention that Moore and Willis got married in 1987 and after 12 years of marriage they parted ways in October 2000.

“The foundation of making our children our priority has never wavered,” she addressed about her commitment to their daughter’s well-being and support.