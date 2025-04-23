Kendrick Lamar dominates 2025 American Music Awards nods

Kendrick Lamar had a stellar last year. His new year started with him leading the 2025 American Music Awards nominations.



His latest milestone will "tie him to Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year should he win in all eight categories." Not to mention, he has also won three AMAS so far.

While on the running up is Post Malone with eight nominations, followed by newcomers Chappell Roan and Shaboozey, who have seven nominations each.

On the other hand, Taylor Swift, described as “the winningest artist in AMAs history,” has six nods.

On the other hand, an official about the event said, "The American Music Awards is the world's largest fan-voted awards show honoring today's most influential artists and their passionate fanbases."

The 2025 American Music Awards will be on CBS and Paramount+ on May 26.

Apart from all the glory, Kendrick previously shared an insightful feature about his life.

"For me, I love being present. I love being present, man. It's very hard for me to live in the past. Very hard."

"I respect the past wholeheartedly but ... being in the now and being just locked in to how I feel and the energy I have now, that's the Los Angeles energy for me,” he said during the pre-Super Bowl press conference.

