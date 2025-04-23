Post Malone closely battles Kendrick Lamar for the 2025 AMAs

Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone to face tough competition at American Music Awards

Post Malone is close to competing with Kendrick Lamar at the 2025 American Music Awards.

While the iconic Pulitzer-winning rapper dominates the award nominations with 10 nods, the Sunflower hitmaker is not far behind, with him bagging eight nominations.

Malone has received nods in the categories of Artist of the Year, Favourite Male Country Artist, Song of The Year, Album of The Year and earning two nominations in the category of Collaboration of The Year for his contributions in the tracks, I Had Some Help (ft. Morgan Wallen) and Taylor Swift’s Fortnight (ft. Post Malone).

While Kendrick Lamar would be battling the California Sober hitmaker in the category of Artist of The Year along with other contenders being Chappell Roan, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, and Taylor Swift.

Closely behind Malone are the Ocean Eyes singer and A Bar Song (Tipsy) crooner, with seven nominations for each artist.

Receiving their first American Music Award nominations are the musicians, Chappell Roan, Benson Boone, Doechii, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Lola Young, The Marias, ROSÉ, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman, and Tyla.

It is also pertinent to mention that Taylor Swift was able to bag six nominations and would be looking forward to maintaining her streak of being the artist with the most American Music Awards wins of all time.