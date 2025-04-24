Ryan Reynolds reveals son Olin loves his THIS movie

Ryan Reynolds revealed that his 2-year-old son Olin's favourite movie is Green Lantern.

The 48-year-old actor attended the 2025 TIME100 Summit in New York on Wednesday, where he discussed his business life outside of showbiz.

During the conversation, the event's host referenced Ryan's 2011 action film Green Lantern, which the actor didn't find "the most successful movie" in his list of blockbuster hit.

“It’s my son’s favorite movie, he’s 2,” said the proud dad.

“It’s just everyday, you’re like, ‘Oh, I need to heal this, I see,’” added the Deadpool & Wolverine actor.

For those unversed, Ryan shares four children with actress Blake Lively - James Reynolds, 10, Inez Reynolds, 8, Betty Reynolds, 5, and Olin, 2.

The couple's romance began in 2010 after sharing the screen in Green Lantern. Ryan played the superhero hero role, Hal Jordan, in the DC Comics feature film as Hal Jordan while Blake portrayed his love interest, Carol Ferris.