 
Geo News

Ryan Reynolds reveals son Olin loves his THIS movie

Ryan Reynolds reveals his 2-year-old son's favourite movie

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 24, 2025

Ryan Reynolds reveals son Olin loves his THIS movie
Ryan Reynolds reveals son Olin loves his THIS movie 

Ryan Reynolds revealed that his 2-year-old son Olin's favourite movie is Green Lantern.

The 48-year-old actor attended the 2025 TIME100 Summit in New York on Wednesday, where he discussed his business life outside of showbiz.

During the conversation, the event's host referenced Ryan's 2011 action film Green Lantern, which the actor didn't find "the most successful movie" in his list of blockbuster hit.

“It’s my son’s favorite movie, he’s 2,” said the proud dad.

“It’s just everyday, you’re like, ‘Oh, I need to heal this, I see,’” added the Deadpool & Wolverine actor.

For those unversed, Ryan shares four children with actress Blake Lively - James Reynolds, 10, Inez Reynolds, 8, Betty Reynolds, 5, and Olin, 2.

The couple's romance began in 2010 after sharing the screen in Green Lantern. Ryan played the superhero hero role, Hal Jordan, in the DC Comics feature film as Hal Jordan while Blake portrayed his love interest, Carol Ferris.  

Prince William says Harry's latest allegations shows how ‘paranoid' he is
Prince William says Harry's latest allegations shows how ‘paranoid' he is
Nikki Glaser apologies for 'mean joke' about Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco
Nikki Glaser apologies for 'mean joke' about Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco
Tom Holland's plans for a baby with Zendaya: ‘I'll disappear off the face of the earth'
Tom Holland's plans for a baby with Zendaya: ‘I'll disappear off the face of the earth'
Prince William, Kate Middleton react to Harry, Meghan wish of Royal reunion
Prince William, Kate Middleton react to Harry, Meghan wish of Royal reunion
Demi Moore shares her definition of beauty: 'Authenticity and positivity'
Demi Moore shares her definition of beauty: 'Authenticity and positivity'
Paige DeSorbo reacts to ex Craig Conover's new romance
Paige DeSorbo reacts to ex Craig Conover's new romance
Demi Moore reflects on her acting career: 'Big moment'
Demi Moore reflects on her acting career: 'Big moment'
Penn Badgley mourns Michelle Trachtenberg's 'surreal' death
Penn Badgley mourns Michelle Trachtenberg's 'surreal' death