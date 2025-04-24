 
Prince Harry told things will end ‘badly' for him amid ongoing legal trial

Royal expert makes concerning claims about Harry, the Duke of Sussex, amid his legal trial

April 24, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at a "crisis point" since leaving Royal family in 2020 to build a life in the US, claimed royal experts.

Speaking with The Sun, royal biographer Hugo Vickers and commentator Bronte Coy discussed how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “need to constantly come up with new things to stay in the public eye.”

Vickers said he thinks things will probably go wrong for them, especially Harry, because of their past issues and different priorities.

"I think they're always at a crisis point, because they've left the Royal Family,” Vickers said.

"The Royal Family are working for the United Kingdom commonwealth, whereas they've taken the celebrity route which means they have to completely reinvent themselves the whole time to keep in in front of the public,” he continued.

"They're always changing direction, therefore they must always be at a crisis point. I have a feeling this story is going to end badly certainly for Prince Harry.

"I don't see it lasting. I mean I don't wish, but people actually always act in character, I mean I'm a biographer rather than a journalist.

"So I look at how people deal with their lives and she's dumped her father, her first husband, Jessica Mulroney, the entire British royal family."

Agreeing with him, Coy noted that Harry seems happy with a quieter life doing charity work, while Meghan wants to be a super-rich celebrity, which could cause tension between them.

She said, "I sort of get the impression that Harry would be really happy to just sort of be surfing and doing some charity duties every once in a while but that's clearly not Megan's focus and this that in itself is a is a relatively relatable issue.

"When couples reach those points where they're branching off with different goals for their long term future.

"Megan wants to be a billionaire celebrity. I think Harry appears to be happy to just do a few charity engagements and focus on those things that he likes."

