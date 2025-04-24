Lily Collins reacts to Camille Razat's exit from ‘Emily in Paris’

 
Geo News

Lifestyle News Desk
April 24, 2025

Lily Collins has penned a loving note for her Emily in Paris costar Camille Razat following her exit from the show.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the 36-year-old actress wrote that she is proud of her Netflix show costar after working together for four seasons.

“Thank you for the incredible memories @camillerazat,” wrote Lily, resharing Camille’s Instagram post in which she officially announced her departure from Emily in Paris.

She further wrote, “You've brought a spark and a light to this show that will be so missed but ALWAYS celebrated. You're a force and I'm so proud of you and excited for all you have to come.”

“Love you mama!” The Inheritance star concluded the caption.

On April 23, Camille announced her exit from the hit romantic-comedy series.

“After an incredible journey, I’ve made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris,” she stated on her Instagram.

“It has been a truly wonderful experience, one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories. This character has meant a lot to me, and I feel that her storyline has naturally come to an end. It felt like the right moment to explore new horizons,” added the 31-year-old actress.

