Elizabeth Hurley's new relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus 'must be a joke,' say pals

Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus’ romance sends her pals into frenzy

Elizabeth Hurley’s friends have finally opened up about her long-time desire for a cowboy romance' during her new relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus.

For the unversed, the 59-year-old actress and country singer took to her Instagram on Easter Sunday and shared a picture with Billy to announce their relationship.

Notably, this news came after months of Miley Cyrus’ father’s high-profile divorce from singer Firerose in August last year following a dramatic breakup.

While conversing with Page Six, one of Elizabeth’s friends revealed, “She’s been waiting a long time for romance. I think she likes the whole cowboy thing.”

The Gossip Girl star has flown out to be with Billy at his multi-million dollar Nashville estate for the holiday.

However, her other friends, such as Elton John, are filled with trepidation about her new romance, according to an insider.

The source told the same outlet, “Liz’s friends think it must be a joke or madness, but they aren’t saying it to her.”

“Elton may not understand this relationship, and is a bit bemused by it. But for all his faults, Elton is really loyal to Liz,” the insider added.