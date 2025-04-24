Jimmy Kimmel recalls how Ben Alleck threw hin an unwanted situation

Jimmy Kimmel says Ben Affleck dragged him into cringeworthy situation

Jimmy Kimmel has called out Ben Affleck for putting him in a cringeworthy moment with his former nemesis, Jay Leno.

The 52-year-old American actor and filmmaker appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, April 23. In the show, the 57-year-old late-night host said Affleck looked unsure when he made it to the stage for his interview.

Kimmel quipped, "You have that look on your face that you sometimes have when I see you, where you're like, 'What is he gonna do? Is he gonna do something?' I'm not going to do anything.”

He jokingly added, "It's not going to be like when I came to your house for Christmas, and I walk in the door and then Jay Leno walks right in after me."

The Boss Baby star went on to share that once he and Leno were "uncomfortably making small talk" with Affleck, recalling, "[Then] you go, 'Oh yeah, you guys have something with each other, right?' And then I had to stand there."

Kimmel stated, "You just dropped a grenade right on us and left the room."

Affleck then erupted into laughter about what happened, claiming that he was not aware of the problem.

He noted, "Believe it or not, I didn't follow the nuance of your gossip history. I was like, 'Well, this is painful and awkward. What's weird? Is something weird here? Have you guys been insulting each other publicly for decades? Oh well, Merry Christmas.’ Both of you left pretty quick."

Agreeing with The Accountant star’s understanding of the situation, Kimmel said, "That's almost exactly how it went."

For the unversed, a fight between both hosts started in 2010 after Leno got The Tonight Show back from Conan O’Brien.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Leno mentioned he felt “sucker-punched” by Kimmel when he appeared on his show.

While giving an interview to David Letterman in March 2010, Kimmel reflected on his appearance, articulating, "Leno asked me 10 questions about nothing, and I asked him 10 questions about stealing Conan's job from him."

"I didn't feel like I did sucker-punch him. But then I looked it up in the dictionary, and it turns out I did,” he added.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Leno and Kimmel settled their feud by fixing their relationship in 2017.