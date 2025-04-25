Camila Cabello pokes fun at Katy Perry's space trip

Camila Cabello takes a fun dig at Katy Perry's space trip

Camila Cabello is promoting her upcoming tour with a hilarious take on Katy Perry's recent space trip.

The Senorita hitmaker is all set to start her first tour in eight years and chose more budget-friendly way to market her tour than Perry’s going all the way to space to share her Lifetimes Tour setlist.

For those unversed, earlier this month Perry recorded a video showcasing a paper-cut butterfly with her upcoming tour's setlist during the controversial Blue Origin space flight.

Cabello took advantage of the moment and poked fun at Perry's setlist while promoting her Yours, C Tour.

"Didn't have the budget to fly to space to promote my tour dates so I made this TikTok instead," she wrote in a video posted on her TikTok account.

In the short clip Cabello can be seen showing off a poster of her tour with dates on it, while micking her movements as of Perry's in her video from space.

The I Luv It singer set the video with Perry's song E.T. and also tagged the 40-year-old pop star.

In the caption she wrote, "hehehe ily," clarifying that it's just a funny take on Perry's flight and that she loves her.

The Yours, C Tour will kick off on June 21 with Cabello's first set at the Starlite Occident Festival in Spain.

Cabello will also perform in various cities in Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America during her tour.