Jax Taylor shares why early bipolar disorder treatment might've saved his marriage

Jax Taylor admits early bipolar disorder diagnosis would've saved his marriage

Jax Taylor expressed his gratitude for his bipolar disorder treatment, however, he confessed that early diagnosis would have saved his marriage with ex-Brittany Cartwright

In a recent chat on Thursday, April 24 episode of the In the Mind of Jax Taylor podcast with Dr. Drew, the reality star shared an update on his bipolar disorder treatment.

“This is the first time in my 45 years of life that I had to ask for help because I just couldn't do it anymore. I just, I couldn't bear the weight. And I just — I surrendered. I surrendered,” Taylor confessed while sharing his recent ongoing treatment.

“I'm on it, and I absolutely love it,” He spoke about Lamotrigine (Lamictal), a mood-stabilizing drug that helps regulate brain activity, as described by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

The Bravo star went on to say, “I never miss a day, and it's literally changed my life. I wish I would've took it sooner. Probably would've saved my marriage.”

Reflecting on how his life could have been better if went through the treatment sooner.

“Probably would've saved a lot of friendships. But, again, I was so stubborn, and I grew up a different way. I grew up in the eighties and the nineties where men really didn't ask for help. And it's not my dad's fault. You know, it's not my grandfather's fault,” he explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Taylor and Cartwright tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their son Cruz, 4.

The Vanderpump Rules stars parted ways half a year before Cartwright legally filed for divorce in August 2024.