Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release emotional statement after latest joint appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got emotional during their latest joint appearance and later shared photos and a video on their website.

Meghan and Harry also released a meaningful statement after their Archewell Foundation unveiled the Lost Screen Memorial in New York City—a deeply moving art installation honoring the lives of children lost to online harm.

As part of the Foundation’s No Child Lost to Social Media campaign, led through The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Network, the memorial is a powerful call to action for urgent online safety reform.

The statement reads, “Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attended a private vigil at the site, standing in solidarity with nearly 50 families from The Parents’ Network whose children were commemorated in the installation.”

These parents are a powerful representation of the thousands of families who have lost their children to online harm and are transforming their personal loss into meaningful change.

This emotional tribute builds on over four years of work by Meghan and Harry in the digital safety space, reflecting their continued commitment to creating a safer digital world.

“Together, they have championed responsible technology, advocated for policy reform, and walked alongside grieving families—listening, learning, and amplifying their voices,” the statement said.

“Both have remained deeply involved in these efforts—not only as advocates, listeners, but ultimately parents—engaging with families, amplifying their voices, and helping to shape a more compassionate, accountable digital environment.”