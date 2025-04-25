Prince William will never allow Prince Andrew to return to public life

Prince William takes firm stance on Prince Andrew amid rumours of Royal return

Prince William has reportedly taken a firm stance on his uncle, Prince Andrew, amid rumours he might return to public duties.

This comes after Andrew joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle for Easter service

Royal expert Jennie Bond claimed that William’s approach to keep the “disgraced” Duke of York from making a royal return is driven by a desire to protect the monarchy’s future.

Speaking to the Mirror, the expert claimed that the Prince of Wales is focused on safeguarding the monarchy and acknowledging the public's negative view of Andrew.

"I think William is harder about this and perhaps more willing to take a tough stand against his uncle,” the expert said.

She added. "I think his reason is that he is determined to protect the monarchy and show that they do all understand the strength of public animosity towards Andrew.

"William is increasingly a power player in the family dynamics, and while Charles can perhaps show a softer attitude, I don't think William will ever countenance a return to any form of public role for Prince Andrew."