Bebe Rexha excites with latest music collaboration

Bebe Rexha makes music comeback

Bebe Rexha just collaborated with dance legends, Faithless.

In the track, Dollars and Dimes, Sister Bliss and Rollo are back in the game after their front man Maxi Jazz, passed away due to an unknown illness.

Bebe, who has worked with renowned names like Rihanna, Eminem and Selena Gomez was all praises for the band, saying, “Faithless are dance legends and to collaborate has been a dream. I can’t wait for you to hear what we made together."

Faithless is currently working on releasing their eighth studio album, Champion Sound, which would mark their first since All Blessed, which was released in 2020.

This would also mark their first work without the late Jazz, who dies at the age of 65. Bliss previously told her fanbase that she would "carry his legacy."

“The way Maxi would hold the stage, and the way he would deliver his lyrics, people would feel as if he was talking directly to them,” she told The Guardian.

“We can never replace him or directly replicate it, but we want to carry his legacy with us everywhere,” Bliss from Faithless, who worked with Bebe Rexha in their latest project, said at that time.