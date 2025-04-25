Lar Park Lincoln loses battle to cancer

Lar Park Lincoln passes away at 63

Lar Park Lincoln’s death was just confirmed.

The actress, known for her roles in Knots Landing and Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, died on April 22.

She was aged 63 and was battling breast cancer since 2008, as per her company, Actors Audition Studios.

They issued a statement on Facebook that read, "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Lar Park Lincoln, celebrated actress, founder of Actors Audition Studios, and America’s beloved Audition Coach, on April 22, 2025.”

"Over her 45-year career, Lar left an unforgettable mark on Hollywood through her dynamic performances and dedication to mentoring aspiring actors,” they added.

The announcement continued, "A Dallas-based entrepreneur, Lar founded Actors Audition Studios and authored Get Started, Not Scammed.”

"Her television legacy includes her iconic five-year role as dual characters on Knots Landing, alongside Michele Lee and William Devane, and her powerful lead performance in Children of the Night opposite Kathleen Quinlan and Mario Van Peebles,” the agency further informed social media users.

They stated, "She also guest-starred alongside legends like Michael Landon, Angela Lansbury, and Christina Applegate. Lar earned the Bronze Halo Award for her contributions to entertainment and is best remembered as the telekinetic ‘scream queen’ Tina Sheppard in Friday the 13th Part VII."

"The family requests privacy during this time and is grateful for the outpouring of love over Lar’s four-decade career,” Lar Park Lincoln’s death announcement mentioned, in its conclusion.