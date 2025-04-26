Justin Bieber talks about wife Hailey, son Jack in new statement

Justin Bieber asked to leave LA with wife Hailey, son Jack?

Justin Bieber has made a surprising revelation recently.

The Baby singer, who has been under scrutiny after his appearance at Coachella, where she was spotted smoking near his younger brother, shared a statement on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Justin penned that “Everyone telling me to move from La. U think I'm gonna get bullied to leave where my influence is most needed?”

“How can we make a change if we run away from the darkness? I too have been caught up in the transactional nature of Hollywood,” he noted.

Addressing the incident, the Sorry singer, who is married to Hailey Baldwin and welcomed his first child Jack Blues Bieber, with her, wrote, “It's embarrassing but with that said I want nothing to do with that as a grown adult with a wife and son, I just want to be submerged in the culture learning from any and everyone.”

“And be a proponent and advocate for LOVE AND EQUALITY,” Justin added.

It is worth mentioning that Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have faced constant rumours surrounding their marriage.

The sources suggest that the couple is on the brink of divorce, but an insider told People Magazine recently that the Rhode founder is “not on the verge of wanting a divorce or leaving” the singer.