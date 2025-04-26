 
'Final Destination: Bloodlines' director hints at twisted suspense in the movie

'Final Destination: Bloodlines' is slated to be released in cinemas on May 16, 2025

Lifestyle News Desk
April 26, 2025

The Canadian director, Zach Lipovsky, has opened up about an unpredictable suspense in Final Destination: Bloodlines.

During an interview with SFX Magazine, the Freaks director candidly discussed what fans can expect from the movie.

Revealing that the movie's first premonition belongs to 1969, he said, “There are lots of deaths during the premonition, which is what normally happens in the opening sequence of a Final Destination movie, but we then come out of the eye of a different person in the modern day.”

However, Lipovsky noted that the sixth installment’s suspense takes a different approach from the previously filmed five installments, which were released between 2000 to 2011.

The sixth installment of the Final Destination series is based on the story of a girl, Stefani Lewis, played by Kaitlyn Santa Juana, who inherits a premonition from her grandmother, she must break the sequence of death to save her family.

“That’s new. For a lot of fans, I think that’s going to immediately throw them for a loop. It’s going to make them lean forward to try and figure out what’s going on,” he added, before signing off.

Final Destination: Bloodlines is scheduled to be released in cinemas on May 16, 2025.

