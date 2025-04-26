In pictures: Leaders, faithful gather for Pope Francis' funeral

Over 250,000 people visit St Peter’s Basilica to pay their respects ahead of the ceremony

World leaders and thousands of Catholic faithful gathered at the Vatican on Saturday to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday at the age of 88. The first Latin American pontiff, Francis led the Church for 12 years, during which he advocated for openness and social justice.

Over 250,000 people visited St Peter’s Basilica to pay their respects ahead of the ceremony, which was attended by delegations from more than 150 countries.

The coffin of Pope Francis is carried during the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. — Reuters

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re leads the funeral Mass of Pope Francis, in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. — Reuters

The Book of Gospels lies on the coffin of Pope Francis during his funeral Mass in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. — Reuters

People gather on the day of the funeral for Pope Francis, in Rome, Italy, April 26, 2025. — Reuters

Faithful attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in St Peter's Square, at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. — Reuters

People wait outside the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major (Santa Maria Maggiore), ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome, Italy, April 26, 2025. — Reuters

Mourners attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis, in St Peter's Square, at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. — Reuters

The coffin of Pope Francis is carried during the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in St Peter's Square, as seen from Rome, Italy, April 26, 2025. — Reuters

Mourners attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis, in St Peter's Square, at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. — Reuters

Clergy members kneel by the coffin of Pope Francis during his funeral Mass in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. — Reuters

Clergy members kneel by the coffin of Pope Francis during his funeral Mass in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. — Reuters

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re leads the funeral Mass of Pope Francis, in Saint Peter's Square, at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. — Reuters

Members of the clergy attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. — Reuters

People gather on the day of the funeral for Pope Francis, in Rome, Italy, April 26, 2025. — Reuters

People gather on the day of the funeral for Pope Francis, in Rome, Italy, April 26, 2025. — Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis, in Saint Peter's Square, at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. — Reuters

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and first lady Olena Zelenska attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. — Reuters

US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Poland's President Andrzej Duda, Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, French President Emmanuel Macron and Spain's King Felipe attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. — Reuters

People gather during Pope Francis funeral Mass, in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. — Reuters

Clergy members attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. — Reuters

