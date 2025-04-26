Sophie Turner confirms she's 'single' after unfollowing Peregrine Pearson on IG

Sophie Turner confirms she's no longer dating Peregrine Pearson

Sophie Turner has reportedly parted ways with her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson.

On Friday, an insider spilled to The Sun that the 29-year-old actress told her friends she is now “single” after unfollowing Peregrine on social media.

"Sophie and Peregrine had a great time together but the relationship ran its course,” the source said.

“She is single and is focusing on her career and her two daughters,” added the confidant.

For those unversed, the Game of Thrones actress began dating Peregrine in December 2023, months after ending her four-year marriage to Joe Jonas.

Sophie shares two daughters with the singer - Willa, 3, and Delphine, 2.