King Charles, Kate Middleton, William receive sweet advice about Archie

King Charles, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have received a sweet advice about Meghan and Harry’s son Archie, who will turn six next month.

The advice for the royals came from expert Jennie Bond.

Speaking to the Mirror, per GB News, Jennie said: "I always imagined Harry and William remaining close and enjoying watching their children grow up together.

"And I guess there must be times when they both think the same.”

"But there is absolutely no sign of the cousins ever getting to know one another," the royal expert predicted.

Jennie also advised, “However, it would be very nice if the King, and William and Catherine, marked young Archie‘s sixth birthday in some way. After all, it’s not the poor little lad’s fault that all this has happened. So I hope that, either publicly or privately, they do at least send the little boy their good wishes."

About the duke, the royal expert said, “Harry probably has more time and reason than William to think about the rift that he has caused and I’m sure it is a great sadness to him. But he has chosen a different life in a different country, and that looks as if it is where he will stay.”