Cynthia Erivo reveals how 'Defying Gravity' changer her life

Cynthia Erivo says 'Defying Gravity' changer her life

Cynthia Erivo’s creative flare in Wicked has impressed fans, and the actress thinks that’s wonderful.

Erivo’s Elphaba sings famous song Defying Gravity in the end of Wicked: Part 1. The song ends with an iconic battle-cry note, but The Outsider star put her own touch to the battle-cry.

During her appearance on the SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning podcast, Erivo shared how fans have responded to the end note, “It has completely changed my life. One, because people sing it to me randomly in the street when I’m going, when I’m leaving somewhere. If I’m signing or like I’m talking to people, I will often hear it just as I’m leaving. So someone will do it as I walk away. But like, who knew that people would fall in love with that?”.”

Recalling how her version of the note was created, she said, “With that note, with how it sung because it really, at first I wanted to do it like the original. And when I did the musical director and the composer were like, ‘Okay, great. Now what’s your version?’ And when that version sort of happened and it was a natural thing. I just tried something and that felt really good. That has sort of reverberated.”

Now, she keeps “hearing it in different places. People keep doing it.”

“There was a challenge on it. I had no idea that it would do that. And that song would do that. That people would connect to the song in that way. And I love that people keep trying to do this note, it’s kind of wonderful,” Cynthia Erivo gushed.