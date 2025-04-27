Iran's strategic port rocked by deadly explosion

An aerial view shows plumes of smoke rising, following a suspected explosion of chemical materials which killed multiple people and injured many others, in Bandar Abbas, Iran, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video released April 27, 2025. —Reuters

TEHRAN: A massive explosion ripped through Iran's Shahid Rajaee Port near Bandar Abbas on Saturday, killing at least 25 people and injuring more than 800.

The blast triggered smaller explosions in nearby containers and fires that continued into Sunday.

Here is what we know:

Strategic port

The Shahid Rajaee Port is one of Iran's most crucial maritime hubs, located on the northern shore of the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway through which one-fifth of global oil output passes.

Spanning 2,400 acres (970 hectares), with extensive warehousing and storage facilities, it is regarded as Iran's largest and busiest commercial port.

The area has been designated a Special Economic Zone, serving as a key centre of Iran's import, export and transshipment operations.

Local media has reported that the port handles around 50% of Iran's total trade, and around 85%-90% of all container traffic.

Shahid Rajaee Port is part of the greater Bandar Abbas metropolitan area, which covers approximately 100 square kilometres (39 square miles) and is home to around 650,000 people.

The site is also home to the main base of the Iranian Navy.

Together with the nearby Shahid Bahonar Port, Shahid Rajaee forms a critical component of Bandar Abbas's commercial and strategic infrastructure.

Expansion projects at the port have been ongoing for years, including the construction of a grain silo and new fishing harbours.

Last month, authorities signed an agreement to build oil tanks at the port with a capacity of 80,000 cubic metres, according to Mehr news agency.

The explosion

The explosion took place shortly before midday on Saturday, likely at the hazardous and chemical materials storage depot, local media reported, citing the port's customs office.

It spread to other containers at the port, with smaller explosions triggering fires that raged until Sunday.

Authorities have requested that residents of the area remain indoors or use face masks, citing toxic gas release.

The state-owned National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company said the explosion "has no connection" to its facilities.

It added "Bandar Abbas oil facilities are currently operating without interruption", according to a statement carried by local media.

The exact cause of Saturday's explosion remains unclear.

Past incidents

The area has seen previous incidents, although on a much smaller scale.

In March 2024, a fire at the Aftab oil refinery near Bandar Abbas killed one worker and injured two others during repair operations.

In May 2020, Shahid Rajaee Port faced a major cyberattack that halted shipping traffic and crippled logistics systems, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The report said the attack was carried out by "Israeli operatives", although Iranian officials have never confirmed a link to Israel.