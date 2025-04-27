Pete Davidson makes shocking confession about his self-confidence

pete-davidson-says-its-so-difficult-not-to-be-afraid

Pete Davidson recently got candid and made an unexpected admission about his self-confidence.

While having a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the 31-year-old American comedian and actor talked about his self-confidence and the truth behind his outward-facing personality and mindset.

When Davidson was asked about his confidence, he responded by saying, "If you guys think I have confidence, I have been fooling everyone.”

The Saturday Night Live alum went on to reflect on his past and how it impacted his life, quipping, "It's so difficult to say anything in print and not be afraid to come across the wrong way. But I had a really s***** childhood and like the worst thing that ever could have happened to me, happened to me when I was seven."

For the unversed, Davidson was just seven years old when his father, Scott Matthew Davidson, an N.Y.C. firefighter, lost his life in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

Moreover, The Rookie star shared that he has eventually learnt what is actually important for him and it is liberating.

He noted, "At the end of the day, it's like your family matters and your two or three friends that you have matter. Everybody else can go f**** themselves. And you don't have to put all this pressure on yourself."

"This is sort of newer for me. But I think it kind of shows if you see me now... it's a little different because I went through something pretty tough."

"I just think who cares what people you don't even know think? Like who the f**** cares You don't know them,” Davidson stated.