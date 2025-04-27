 
Geo News

Grim details of Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa's last days revealed

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their sprawling home

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 27, 2025

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their sprawling home
Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their sprawling home

Grim details of Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa's days before death revealed

New insight has been given into actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa’s tragic and grim deaths.

In new documents, it has been revealed that a rat infestation led to the death of Betsy, who was otherwise healthy and only 65.

The couple's $4 million New Mexico estate became a breeding ground for the rodents. New Mexico Department of Public Health revealed that the house had dead rats, rat nests, rat droppings, and scattered rat traps.

It indicated that while someone in the house, probably Betsy herself, was trying to combat the infestation, the efforts were simply not enough. She got infected by hantavirus and passed away of the disease, per Santa Fe County Medical Examiner.

"It's terribly tragic because it shows that they didn't go far enough in combating it," a source said, per Radar Online. "It also means their deaths probably were preventable had the right measures been taken."

According to the investigation, Hackman died six days after his wife, who was found dead in a bathroom with signs of mumification. The actor’s heart pills were found scattered on the ground.

Hackman was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, which meant he was likely unaware of his wife’s death and perished from lack of proper care, with his stomach empty at the time of death. One of the couple’s dogs was also found dead of starvation in a cabinet of a bathroom.

How long could Sean 'Diddy' Combs's trial last? Expert reveals
How long could Sean 'Diddy' Combs's trial last? Expert reveals
Major update about 'House of the Dragon' season 3
Major update about 'House of the Dragon' season 3
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hailed for humanitarian efforts behind the scenes video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hailed for humanitarian efforts behind the scenes
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take surprising decision on Kate Middleton feud video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take surprising decision on Kate Middleton feud
Pete Davidson makes shocking confession about his self-confidence
Pete Davidson makes shocking confession about his self-confidence
Steve Carell, Tina Fey reveal why it took them 15 years to become friends
Steve Carell, Tina Fey reveal why it took them 15 years to become friends
Kim Kardashian's robbery trial gets unexpected twist
Kim Kardashian's robbery trial gets unexpected twist
Machine Gun Kelly joins Jelly Roll in a shocking stage appearance
Machine Gun Kelly joins Jelly Roll in a shocking stage appearance