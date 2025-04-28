Living Nostradamus hands Meghan Markle a prediction about her harshest trial

Meghan Markle’s future for late 2025 predicted by living Nostradamus

A psychic from Brazil named Athos Salomé has just dropped some major hints about what Meghan Markle has to look forward to.

The conversation happened during Salomé’s interview with the Daily Mail.

In that conversation he started right off with a warning to the Duchess and said, “Meghan's image will face its harshest trial by the end of 2025.”

“[I] foresee explosive revelations from former staff or estranged allies.”

At this point in time “criticism will reach a boiling point, and Meghan, in response, will retreat from the spotlight throughout 2026.”

Another point of possible contention is “conflict” with Netflix which Salomé’ warns is incoming.

Its also possible it might see them parting ways but not before she gets involved in a new show that will showcase the “emotional scars left by the monarchy and media scrutiny.”

Only in 2026 does the living Nostradamus predicts Meghan could consider a return to the spotlight, but this time around it will show her choosing social work instead of Hollywood ventures.

“Her focus will shift toward social causes, particularly girls' education and women's mental health,” he explained.

But a return into acting may also be a possibility he adds, and “her role? A woman who abandons a life of privilege to rediscover her essence. A metaphor? Absolutely. A confession? Quite possibly.”

Regardless “her performance will surprise critics and place her on the radar of Cannes or Venice in 2027.”

But that is not all, what may follow is a “a grassroots project in Africa or South Asia, beginning discreetly in 2026” and “within a few years, it will grow into her most meaningful and transformative legacy,” he added.

“All of this is written in her hidden Kabbalah. But whether she walks that path is up to her. I'm merely revealing the map of her destiny,” Mr Salomé concluded the conversation by saying.